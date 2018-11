News that Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pic) had allegedly molested a girl who was just 15 years and 11 months has recently gone viral. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was today charged with molesting an underaged girl in Perlis, weeks after allegations broke.

The indictment took but a moment. The Sessions Court in Kangar, Perlis allowed him bail at RM25,000 in two sureties, Berita Harian reported on its website.

MORE TO COME