Jho Low may have entered China under alias, Guan Eng says

Lim said China has been cooperating with Malaysia to search for the elusive Low Taek Jho. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is not completely sold that Malaysia’s most wanted man Jho Low is not in China.

Lim said the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia has said the fugitive financier did not enter the republic using his Malaysian passport.

“I have spoken to the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, and he has given me assurance that according to their records he did not enter China based on the Malaysian passport,” he told radio station BFM on its Breakfast Grille programme today.

Lim added that China has also been cooperating with Malaysia to search for the elusive Low Taek Jho.

But, the minister noted that the Penang-born is a wily man who has repeatedly given the authorities the slip.

“Of course if he has got a different passport with a different name, then it’s a different story. But according to their records, Jho Low, Malaysian, is not in China.

“So we hope that of course this is the actual situation, and if he has somehow slipped in the defence authorities will also help us identify and locate him,” Lim said.

He added that the government is still looking for Low, before requesting the country in which he is residing in to extradite him.

