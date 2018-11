KUANTAN, Nov 12 — The number of flood victims in Lipis remains at 46 people, involving 13 families, this morning.

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Colonel (PA) Zainal Yusoff said the victims were those who were evacuated since yesterday morning.

Thirty-eight of them (12 families) are at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lubuk Kulit , while the remaining are staying at the Kampung Lalang Community Hall, he said in a statement today. — Bernama