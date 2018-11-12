Christmas in Ultra Violet: Purple vinyls to buy this holiday season

Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow’s ‘Annihilation (Music From The Motion Picture)’ (2xLP purple marble coloured vinyl). — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 — We’re commemorating Pantone’s colour of the year with a selection of purple vinyl records guaranteed to please your musical ear while adding a touch of Ultra Violet to your decor.

These selections, many of them brand-new or forthcoming, are offered in limited editions in many cases, so be sure to act fast.

Batman 30th anniversary release

Mondo is marking the 30th anniversary of Batman with a vinyl reissue of Danny Elfman’s score for the film. An expanded edition, limited to 2,000 copies, will include two discs: One pressed with a yellow and black swirl and the other purple and green. The standard issue is even truer to the Ultra Violet theme, available on a single 180g, purple-and-black LP. Find it later this month at mondotees.com.

Deep Purple reissues

Hard rock band Deep Purple released a limited-edition collection of classic album reissues in September, all from the 1972-1977 period and all sold on heavyweight purple vinyl. While some of the LPs have already sold out, you can still get your hands on individual reissues of Stormbringer, Come Taste the Band, Made in Europe, Burn, Who Do We Think We Are? and Last Concert in Japan. Find them at deeppurple.lnk.to/Reissues.

Annihilation

Geoff Barrow of Portishead and composer Ben Salisbury teamed up on the score to this star-studded Netflix sci-fi thriller. Released on vinyl in September via Invada in the UK and Lakeshore Records in the US, it can be found on Shimmer vinyl — that’s purple with blue/white splashes. Find it on Amazon, via Invada and elsewhere.

The Prodigy: No Tourists

English electronic band the Prodigy released their seventh studio album on November 2, and among the versions available is a 2-disc Clear Violet vinyl LP. Look for it whenever you buy records, but note it’s a limited edition, so act quickly.

Altered States

A new vinyl pressing of the score for the 1980 science-fiction horror film Altered States also makes an amazingly purple addition to a carefully displayed record collection. John Corigliano’s music has been remastered for vinyl and is offered in 180g Purple and Violet “Hallucination” Swirl vinyl. Get it from Waxwork Records.

Jazz Dispensary: Purple Funk, Vol. 2

Record Store Day’s Black Friday event is coming up later this month, offering a way to get your hands on all sorts of limited-edition vinyl. This offering from Jazz Dispensary is for one-fourth of the set Cosmic Stash, which focuses on four different moods of jazz music. Purple Funk comes on 180g purple cotton candy-coloured vinyl — with the colour intended to reflect the music’s intended effect. Find details: recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/10524

Catherine Wheel — Like Cats And Dogs

Another offering via Record Store Day: a 1996 compilation album by English alternative band Catherine Wheel, available here on limited-edition purple vinyl. Included are an alternate version of Heal from the album Happy Days, outtakes and B-sides spanning the band’s career, and covers of songs by Pink Floyd and Rush. Find out more: recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/10416

Stranger Things

Prepare for the arrival of Stranger Things season three by picking up a vinyl edition of the second season’s wonderfully nostalgic soundtrack. Even better: Pick it up on “Purple Crystal Vinyl”, a mail-order exclusive from Invada Records. — AFP-Relaxnews