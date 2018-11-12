Report: Rosmah, ex-aide to face fresh charges this week

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and her press secretary Datuk Rizal Mansor are likely to face fresh charges this week. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — New charges against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are expected to be filed this week, said to be related to the controversial award of a RM1.25 billion Sarawak rural schools project.

Her former press secretary Datuk Rizal Mansor is also likely to be charged at the same time, The Star reported today, citing an anonymous insider from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The same source indicated that Rosmah’s husband Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid will also be arraigned, but at a later date.

“Not yet,” was the source’s reported remark to the daily when asked about charges against the former prime minister and Mahdzir.

The former prime minister’s wife claimed trial to laundering over RM7 million of funds said to be related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the Sessions Court on October 4.

Najib has racked up dozens of criminal, corruption and money laundering charges in connection with 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd since July 4.

Rosmah, Najib and Mahdzir have been questioned by the MACC in recent weeks while Rizal was arrested by the graftbusters earlier in July, reportedly over the Sarawak rural schools solar hybrid project.

Whistleblower website Sarawak Report previously alleged that the contract to install solar panels at 369 schools was awarded to a Bintulu based transport company called Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd that had no track record in that industry.