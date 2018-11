Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves after a lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France, November 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 12 — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to cut short a trip to Paris yesterday and return home, his office said, after a clash erupted in the Gaza Strip between Palestinian militants and soldiers.

“In view of the security incidents in the south, the prime minister has decided to cut short his visit to Paris and to return home tonight to Israel,” a statement said.

Netanyahu was in Paris as part of World War I commemorations. — AFP