Selangor MB: PKR members should maintain strong co-operation

KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 11 — All Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members, especially in Selangor, are encouraged to maintain the momentum of strong cooperation shown throughout the election process for the future of the party.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said this was because such momentum was important in the preparation for any election and would be giving a good impact on PKR in approaching the people and thus maintaining political power in the state.

“My hope, all (PKR members) can consolidate their strengths and consensus. The winner does not win all, loser does not lose all.

“I would like to thank all the members who gave a big vote in this election to me and other candidates (for Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s camp) whereby the official decision will be announced at the convention,” said the Central Leadership Council candidate in his speech at the ceremony to fete the Selangor PKR Election machinery here tonight.

Also celebrating the party machinery was Housing and Local Government Minister and PKR vice-presidential candidate Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida said the party election was seen as important since PKR was one of the parties administering the Federal Government and therefore, members should vote for leaders who were qualified to work.

“The leaders we choose to be presidential or party deputies should be right because they are not only administering PKR but also the nation,” he said.

Commenting on the victory of five female division heads in Selangor, namely, Petaling Jaya Utara division, Kapar, Ampang, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor, she said it showed that PKR has many credible women leaders.

In fact, she said it also coincided with the government’s desire to empower the group.

At the 2018 PKR Election at the Kuala Selangor division today, its State Assemblywoman Juwairiya Zulkifli defeated five other contestants after obtaining 428 votes while the post of deputy in the division was won by T. Rajasegaran with 417 votes to also beat five other candidates. — Bernama