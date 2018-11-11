Five stranded in underpass near KLCC after flash floods strike

A car was left half-submerged in the Jalan Tun Razak underpass near KLCC following two hours of heavy rainfall in Kuala Lumpur on November 11, 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Five people had to be rescued from a flooded underpass in the city here after heavy rain fell for nearly two hours this evening.

The five were left clinging to the roof of their car that was submerged in the Jalan Tun Razak underpass heading towards the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, the New Straits Times reported.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Nordin Pauzi said the department received a distress call at 5.56pm.

Rescuers at the scene found the car’s occupants on the roof.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department also received reports of mud floods in Jalan Putra Hulu Langat at about 5.30pm, the daily reported.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall Enforcement Department director Azman Mahmood said the rain which began at about 4pm saw water build up in the tunnel besides causing several other areas and roads to be affected by flash floods.

According to Azman, Jalan Wirawati, Jalan Pudu Ulu, Jalan Pudu Perdana, Jalan Cheras and Jalan Kepong were also affected by flash floods.

He said DBKL personnel had been deployed to disperse traffic and divert vehicles away from the affected routes.

“We also received reports of the surau of the Hiliran Ampang People’s Housing Project being inundated in water as well as of fallen trees in Jalan Ampang, and DBKL’s rescue squad, as well as members of the Fire and Rescue Department, are currently carrying out works to clean up the area,” he was quoted saying by national news agency Bernama.