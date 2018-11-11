Sarawak police confirm arresting PKR polls data chief in hacking probe

KUCHING, Nov 11 — Sarawak police have detained an information technology officer in connection with the tampering of tablets used for e-voting in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) elections of the Julau division.

Sarawak Commercial Crime chief Superintendent Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 44-year-old man from Subang Jaya, Selangor, was arrested at 9.45am at the Sibu Airport.

“Police seized a laptop, an Ipad, two Iphones and five pen drives from the suspect, who is now assisting Sibu police in investigations into the incident, which occurred at Julau Sports Complex at 2.30 pm yesterday where the complainant saw one of the party’s central election committee workers (the suspect) checking every single tablet,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a report was lodged by Batu Tiga assemblyman Rodziah Ismail yesterday after being that the e-voting system had been hacked by Malware Prey.

Police are investigating the case under Section 5(1) of the Computer Crime Act 1997 for unauthorised modification of content of any computer. — Bernama