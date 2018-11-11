PKR polls data chief out of police custody, but stuck in Sarawak

Tablets have been part of the voting process for the PKR party elections. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — PKR election data chief Alvin Teoh is now free after having his statement recorded by police investigating alleged hacking that resulted in the suspension of the party’s ongoing leadership polls in Julau, Sarawak.

However, the IT systems specialist who was supposed to fly back here this morning is stuck in Sibu until he can catch the next flight out, a PKR insider told Malay Mail.

“He is still in Sibu. There is no flight back back, otherwise he would have returned back,” the highly placed source said on condition of anonymity.

The source did not indicate when Teoh would be able to return.

Teoh was arrested at the Sibu Airport this morning, alarming his Sarawak PKR colleagues who were initially unable to confirm his whereabouts.

News portal Malaysiakini later reported an anonymous source saying Teoh was taken to the Sibu police headquarters and had his statement recorded by an officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department before being released at 5.15pm. His laptop, mobile phone and a pen drive have been seized by police.

Teoh had flown into Sarawak to help in the controversial Julau elections, which was already fraught with allegations of voter roll tampering.

Polling has since been suspended there.

PKR central elections committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din said the Julau party results are on hold as seven tablets out of 76 used for voting yesterday had been seized by police.