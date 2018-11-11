Big finish from Westwood secures Nedbank Golf Challenge title

Lee Westwood carded a faultless 64. — Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY pic via Reuters

SUN CITY, Nov 11 — Lee Westwood bagged five birdies on his back nine to storm to victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club today, his first title on the European Tour for four years.

Westwood, 45, carded a faultless 64 that included an eagle and six birdies for a tournament total of 15 under par, three shots ahead of overnight leader Sergio Garcia.

The Spaniard, who had led from the first round into Sunday, could manage only a 70 as his two-shot overnight advantage was swallowed up by a magnificent finish from Westwood.

The Englishman secured a 24th European Tour title, the eighth most of all time, and a third at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after previous wins in 2010, when he was ranked the number one golfer in the world, and 2011. — Reuters