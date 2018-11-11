Tottenham get permission to keep playing at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur's new venue will support 62,000 seats. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 11 — Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur said today that they had been granted permission to continue playing home matches at Wembley until their new stadium is ready.

Spurs were supposed to move to their new home in September but reached an initial agreement to play at Wembley until the end of the year instead because of construction delays at the new, 62,000-seater venue.

That agreement has now been extended indefinitely but all Tottenham’s remaining Premier League games at Wembley after their match with London rivals Chelsea on Nov. 24 will have a reduced capacity of 51,000.

Spurs said in a statement that they would issue an update on their new stadium next month. — Reuters