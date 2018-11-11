RM50m required to build hostel for students of Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said at least RM50 million is needed for the construction of hostels for students of Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail (PTSN) at the Pagoh Tertiary Education Hub to alleviate accommodation issues. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MUAR, Nov 11 — At least RM50 million is needed for the construction of hostels for students of Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail (PTSN) at the Pagoh Tertiary Education Hub (HPTP) here, to alleviate accommodation issues.

Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said following a discussion today, it was determined that the development project which had previously been delayed should resume, as it would benefit students of PTSN, which has the capacity to cater to 3,600 students.

“Currently there are about 600 PTSN students and they are renting premises in the surrounding area, and what’s worrying is it gives rise to issues such as congestion, safety, transportation as well as having an uncomfortable and inconducive environment for learning,” he said during a question and answer session with the PTSN Student Representative Council after a working visit to HPTP here, today.

He said the matter would be raised with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to request additional allocation from the Finance Ministry.

“Under MOEs planning, every polytechnic should have hostels, and the lack of the facility would pose problems for students, especially those who were from outstation.

“There was also a decision taken to rent certain vacant properties, however, this is only a temporary measure, and there are also differing views from the MOE and the Ministry of Finance, but we are confident that this issue can be resolved,” said Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister.

PTSN is one of four institutions of higher learning (IPTA) in HPTP, however, its students do not have boarding facilities and are forced to rent premises in nearby areas as the construction of the hostel had been stalled.

Apart from PTSN, the HPTP which involves more than 400 hectares of land developed in phases since 2012, also houses Universiti Tun Hussien Onn (UTHM), the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). — Bernama