Sarikei PKR picks Rafizi supporter for branch chief, Azmin for deputy president

A PKR volunteer putting up the PKR flags at Jalan Permatang Pauh, Penang April 26, 2015. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUCHING, Nov 11 — Millionaire Datuk Sng Chee Hua, a stronger backer of Rafizi Ramli, today ousted incumbent Wong Ching Ting to be the new Sarikei PKR chairman.

However, the Sarawak branch members voted to retain Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as the party deputy president.

Chee Hua, the father of Julau MP Larry Sng, obtained 165 votes against Wong’s 135 votes.

His running mates Dang anak Daing was also elected Sarikei PKR deputy chairman while Leong Heng Soon was elected the branch vice-chairman.

Despite Chee Hua’s full support, Rafizi obtained fewer votes than Azmin in the Sarikei branch.

Rafizi received 101 votes against Azmin’s 145.

“That is how democracy works,” Sarawak PKR election coordinator Desmond Kho said when asked to comment on Chee Hua’s victory and Rafizi’s loss.

“The majority of the PKR members elected Sng for the chairman of the Sarikei branch, but picked Azmin for the deputy president of the party,” he added.