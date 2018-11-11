Lynas Executive Committee to submit report on Nov 27

File picture shows labourers working at an under-construction Lynas plant in Gebeng in this file picture taken on April 19, 2012. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Nov 11 — Lynas Advanced Materials Plant (LAMP) Operations Evaluation Executive Committee will be sending its report to the government on Nov 27.

Committee chairman Professor Datuk Dr Mazlin Mokhtar said the report would be sent to Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Yeo Bee Yin.

“We are always thinking and acting neutral, as well as being professional, transparent and open in the report and suggestions to the minister to be presented to the Cabinet,” he said at the end of the executive committee’s public hearing session here today.

Mazlin added that there were three aspects to be evaluated on the factory processing rare earth among them were health and safety compliance standards, radioactive waste management as well as scheduled substances produced in the environment.

He also thanked all for attending the session as it showed maturity, transparency, openness, patience and tolerance of the people as there were no untoward incident at the event.

Also present at the hearing were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh who is Kuantan MP, Bentong MP Wong Tack and Lynas chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze.

Meanwhile Lynas Radiation Safety general manager Profesor Dr Ismail Bahari said the people need not be scientists to understand the issue as Lynas had met all requirements.

He said Lynas had taken all necessary measures on the safety and health of residents and environment since 2008 by listening to experts in the related fields. — Bernama