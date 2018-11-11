Dr M seeks to revive ‘Malaysia boleh’ zeal, with a nod to China

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants Malaysia to explore and embrace new technologies so as to have its own drone and artificial intelligence industry. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants Malaysia to explore and embrace new technologies so as to have its own drone and artificial intelligence industry.

He said to achieve the status of a fully developed country, it was important for Malaysia to become a producer.

“I hope that Malaysia will not continue to be users of other people’s products.

“We are very backward in that sense because we like just to use things that are invented and produced by other people, we didn’t do the things ourselves,” he said in his speech at the launch of Malaysia UAV Development Association (Muda) laboratory at the Australian International School Malaysia, Seri Kembangan, today.

Also present were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar and Muda founder Datuk Lester Tay Kean Boon.

The prime minister said Malaysia should emulate China in embracing technologies that enable the country to become big producer of many products.

“I noticed that China not only wants to use products from other countries, but they want to produce the products themselves. They have been able to produce all kinds of products which we used to import from other countries.

“They are now into producing airplanes, rockets, satellites, sending people into space and other things as well If China can do that, I don’t see why Malaysia cannot,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tay said Muda is working on developing the first Malaysian made drone and that the first model is expected to be ready in the first quarter of next year. — Bernama