Flash floods hit the capital following heavy downpour

City Hall workers clean up Jalan Pantai Baru after the flash floods in this file picture. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Almost two hours of heavy downpour in the capital today caused several areas and roads to be affected by flash floods.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Enforcement Department director Azman Mahmood said the rain which began at about 4 pm saw water build up in the SMART tunnel heading from Jalan Tun Razak towards KLCC and Jalan Loke Yew.

According to Azman, Jalan Wirawati, Jalan Pudu Ulu, Jalan Pudu Perdana, Jalan Cheras and Jalan Kepong were also affected by flash floods.

He said DBKL personnel had been deployed to disperse traffic and divert vehicles away from the affected routes.

“We also received reports of the surau of the Hiliran Ampang People’s Housing Project being inundated in water as well as of fallen trees in Jalan Ampang, and DBKL’s rescue squad, as well as members of the Fire and Rescue Department, are currently carrying out works to clean up the area,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama