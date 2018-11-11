Azmin gets boost to keep PKR No 2 post from seven Sarawak branches

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali looks to be in a comfortable lead to retain his post in the ongoing party leadership polls with the support of most branches in Sarawak. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KUCHING, Nov 11 — Incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali looks to be in a comfortable lead to retain his post in the ongoing party leadership polls with the support of most branches in Sarawak.

The economic affairs minister won the support of seven more branches on the second day of polling in Malaysia’s largest state, even discounting Julau, where voting was suspended yesterday over allegations of hacking, which is now the subject of a police investigation.

Unofficial results show Azmin now has 3,365 votes against 1,606 votes obtained by his challenger Rafizi Ramli.

The seven branches which threw their support behind Azmin today are Stampin, Sarikei, Punchak Borneo, Sibu, Santubong and Petrajaya.

Yesterday, Azmin won the support of Mas Gading, Sri Aman, Batang Lupar, Bandar Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Batang Sadong, Betong, Lubok Antu, Saratok, Lanang, Selangau, Kanowit, Mukah, Bintulu, Hulu Rajang, Lawas and Baram.

Rafizi claimed victory in Serian, Kapit, Sibuti and Miri.

Four candidates aligned with Azmin vying for the four vice-presidential spots have also secured the majority of votes in Sarawak.

They are Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Chua Tian Chang, Zuraida Kamaruddin and Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is aligned with Rafizi, is fifth.

The other candidates for the PKR vice-presidency include William Leong Jee Keen, Kesavan Subramaniam, Vasantha Kumar Krishnan and Azan Ismail.