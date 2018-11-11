Sabah Amanah demands Sandakan justify Oktoberfest on streets, claims disrespect to Muslims

A banner for the Oktoberfest can be seen in Sabah. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Parti Amanah Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — An Oktoberfest celebration on the streets of Sandakan yesterday had hurt the sensitivities of Muslim residents there, the Sabah chapter of Parti Amanah Negara asserted today.

Its chairman Haris Alimudin demanded the town council explain its decision to approve what it deemed a large scale foreign celebration where alcohol is imbibed, even roping in Muslim members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) to help with security and traffic control.

“We regret the decision by the Sandakan Municipal Council in permitting Oktoberfest to be conducted in an open area. They did not respect the sensitivities of the rakyat, particularly the Muslims,” Haris said in a statement.

He said the Sabah Amanah party respects the freedom and rights of non-Muslims, but said there was no need for a street Oktoberfest in an area which already has dozens of clubs that serve alcoholic beverages to patrons out of the public eye.

He also demanded Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal personally look into the matter, claiming state support of the event may cause a backlash of support among voters for the ruling Parti Warisan Sabah government.

“We understand based on information given that the Oktoberfest was organised and supported by several government politicians. Amanah therefore asks the state government, particularly Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, to investigate this as it may tarnish the views of Muslim voters in the city and Sabah in general.”

Haris claimed Sabah had never previously allowed any public celebration of Oktoberfest, though records show that Guinness Anchor Berhad had organised an Oktoberfest at Brighton Square on the Kota Kinabalu Waterfront on October 13, 2012, seemingly without controversy.

Sabahans and Sarawakians have long prided themselves on their hospitality and tolerance towards others of different faiths and culture, and especially seek to distinguish themselves from peninsular Malaysians where certain groups have denounced celebrations where alcohol is consumed publicly.

After all, lots of drinking takes place during the annual Kaamatan and Gawai harvest festivals in Sabah and Sarawak respectively.

However, following uproar over yesterday’s Sandakan Oktoberfest, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office Arifin Asgali apologised on Facebook for allowing the event to take place without his knowledge, and pledged to oppose similar programmes if they were to be held publicly in the future.