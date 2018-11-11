PKR sec-gen says 2,700 delegates to attend national congress

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the delegates were sent by the 217 divisions of the party nationwide as well as representatives of the Wanita and Youth’s wings. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 — A total of 2,735 delegates will attend the 2018 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Congress from Nov 16 to 18 at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said they were sent by the 217 divisions of the party nationwide as well as representatives of the Wanita and Youth’s wings.

“These delegates are qualified to attend ... we have 218 divisions but the Labis division failed to carry out its annual meeting so they cannot send a delegation to the congress,” he told Bernama here today.

The 13th Congress, which would use the theme, ‘Understanding Democracy, Translating Democracy’, would also be attended by observers and special guests including representatives of embassies and non-governmental organisations from within and outside the country.

The theme, he said, was very significant and in line with PKR’s position today as one of the ruling parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“In contrast to the past congress, when PKR had undertaken a role more towards pressurising, criticising and only suggesting idea, but this time we need to propose something and translate what is proposed,” he said.

Commenting further, Saifuddin said the congress would start with the launching of the Wanita and Youth wings by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, followed by the launching of PKR National Congress by party president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Contrary to previous congressional practices, Saifuddin said the debate at the congress this time would focus only on one motion, namely, the presidential policy speech with 16 debaters taking part in a two-day session.

The winding-up session would be held on the last day of the congress by the Wanita and Youth wings chiefs, secretary-general, vice-presidents, deputy president and ending with the president.

“Prior to this, we broke up the motion topics such as education, social, economics, politics and so forth, but this congress currently has only one motion, which is the president’s policy speech, but the policy speech contained various elements covering all topics.

“So we give freedom to the debaters to raise anything and it is up to them to focus on the issues they want,” he said.

In addition, Saifuddin said all leaders who had won the party elections would take their places as the PKR’s new leaders on the last day of the congress. — Bernama