Saifuddin: Special hope on Dr M from Asean at summit

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Asean is likely to turn to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to steer the region forward at its summit. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 — The Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) is likely to turn to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to steer the region forward at its summit, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

Malaysia’s foreign minister said the prime minister is expected to play a leading role in several key issues, including dealing with China, which has been flexing its maritime might in South-east Asian waters.

“A lot of people are having a special hope when it comes to Dr Mahathir’s role in Asean. We’ve been hearing this through some of the informal talks before this.

“He is a very senior leader. He’s the most senior leader in Asean. There’s a lot of expectation for him to play some kind of role,” Saifuddin said in a media briefing prior to Dr Mahathir’s official visit to Singapore and the Asean Summit 2018 here.

Aged 92 when he was appointed prime minister after leading Pakatan Harapan to victory in May, Dr Mahathir is the world’s oldest serving prime minister.

Laos’ president Bounnhang Vorachith, 80, is reportedly the bloc’s second oldest leader.

Dr Mahathir will arrive in Singapore tomorrow morning with wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, before heading to the Istana for a courtesy call on Singaporean President Halimah Yaacob and a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

An orchid will later be named after him, followed by a high tea even with the Malaysian diaspora here.

The Asean Summit kicked off today, and will run until November 15.

This comes as South China Morning Post reported yesterday diplomatic observers and analysts saying Asean is expected to look to Dr Mahathir on how to balance the region’s relationship with the United States and China.

Abdul Majid Khan, a former Malaysian ambassador to China, was quoted saying the region is “looking forward” to Dr Mahathir’s leadership in “pushing Asean to be more assertive”.

Meeting involving Asean leaders with both China and the US are among several of the events scheduled at the sidelines of the Asean Summit 2018.