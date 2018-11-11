Muhyiddin: PH govt will not breach Federal Constitution in ratifying ICERD

said the PH government will not breach any articles in the Federal Constitution in the ratification of the ICERD. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

MUAR, Nov 11 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will not breach any articles in the Federal Constitution in the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was in no hurry to ratify the ICERD as the matter had to be thoroughly scrutinised so as not to violate Article 153, the constitutional monarchy system, the status of Islam and all the special rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Malaysia is a country of multiple races, religions and cultures, and the Malaysian way of life is different from other countries. What matters most to us is to maintain the good ties, as well as peace and harmony among all the races in the country,” he told a press conference after visiting the Pagoh Higher Education Hub (PHTP) here today.

Also present was Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu had also received many input from its members who shared their concerns that ICERD ratification would bring about negative impact to the country.

“From the many info that we received, the majority of members disagreed,” he said.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as saying that Malaysia would only ratify ICERD after negotiations with all the races and that it was not an easy matter because Malaysia is a country of multiple races which have their own particular interests.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, said at least one bill to amend or abolish the law under the purview of his ministry would be tabled at the Parliament before end of this year.

He said the laws include the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, Prevention of Crime Act 1959, Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, Sedition Act 1948 and those involving death penalty.

“A committee has been set up to carry out a review on all those Acts to determine what should be amended or abolished,” he added. — Bernama