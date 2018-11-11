Deputy health minister: Only govt hospitals with good bandwidth to get EMR system

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks to the media during his working visit to the Malim Nawar Health Clinic, November 5, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 11 — Only general hospitals, specialists hospitals and major clinics with good bandwidth will be equipped with the electronic medical record (EMR) system, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said.

He said under the system, the ministry would utilise a cloud-based solution with a central server.

“To have cloud based solution, we need bandwidth. Clinics will not have local servers. Medical personnel can access a patients records using mobile phones and tablets with minimal hardware cost,” he said, adding that there would be a centralised medical record system so clinical records can be accessed anytime anywhere.

Speaking to reporters before opening a blood donation campaign organised by Kelab Sukan Kecergasan Xiang Gong Gunung Rapat, Dr Lee said besides cost saving, computerisation can reduce congestion as patients appointments can be scheduled more efficiently, adding that the ministry hoped to roll out the service between three and five years.

On the costing, Dr Lee said the ministry had gotten a rough estimate.

“But now is not the time to talk about that yet,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was previously reported to have said the electronic medical record (EMR) system that facilitates the transfer and sharing of patient information is expected to be implemented at 145 hospitals nationwide within the next three years.

EMR is an electronic record and data storage system that allows medical information to be shared among physicians, hospitals and patients, replacing the traditional medical records that are entirely dependent on paper use.