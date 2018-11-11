Deputy health minister says orthopaedic doctor in sex probe may face cops, MACC

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said orthopaedic consultant accused of sexually harassing junior doctors in a public hospital in the Klang Valley may lose more than his job if found guilty. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 11 — An orthopaedic consultant accused of sexually harassing junior doctors in a public hospital in the Klang Valley may lose more than his job if found guilty.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the consultant who is currently being investigated by a special internal ministerial committee could face the Malaysian Medical Council, police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission next.

“There are several options available if the consultant is found guilty. He could face the sack and be referred to the Malaysian Medical Council.

“He would also be referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police,” he told reporters before a blood donation campaign organised by Kelab Sukan Kecergasan Xiang Gong Gunung Rapat here.

Dr Lee said the ministry’s special inquiry has heard the testimonies from at least 30 witnesses.

He added that the consultant’s leave will end November 16 and the outcome of the ministerial investigations will be known then.

The special inquiry was set up on September 24 following a report by an independent body to look into allegations of sexual intimidation tactics used against housemen under the orthopaedic specialist’s supervision that was first highlighted in July by The Star.