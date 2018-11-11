Kedah tables 2019 Budget with projected RM57.78m deficit

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir (fourth right) together with some of the Exco’s line-ups show the Budget 2019 book at the Kedah State Legislative Assembly in Alor Star, November 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR STAR, Nov 11 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led Kedah government, today tabled the state 2019 Budget with a projected deficit of 8.14 per cent compared to 10.19 per cent in 2018.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the projected deficit was RM57.78 million, while the operating expenditure for 2019 reduced by 10.61 per cent from the previous year.

“The operating expenditure is RM768 million and of the amount, RM108 million will be allocated as contribution to the development fund,” he said when tabling the budget during the state legislative assembly here today.

As for development expenditure, he said the state government has allocated RM86 million.

“In 2019 the state government is expected to rake in RM710 million in revenue, with RM295 million from tax revenue, RM215 million from non-tax revenue and RM200 million for non-tax revenue receipts,” he said.

Mukhriz said this anticipated revenue was more realistic and achievable as compared to the RM779.5 million expected this year, because as at Nov 5, the actual revenue collected was only RM475.35 million, or 60.98 per cent.

He said in remaining true to the Budget themed ‘Credible Malaysia, Dynamic Economy, Prosperous Rakyat’ the state budget was not something extraordinary.

“This is the state’s current financial position and that is all that we have. So we shall take a realistic and prudent approach in managing the state finances.

“We do not want to table a ‘feel-good’ budget with the announcement of various mega projects and large allocations when in reality we do not have the funds to fulfil the promises,” he added. — Bernama