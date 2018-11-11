AFF Suzuki Cup: Cheng Hoe wary of complacency

Malaysia’s coach Tan Cheng You and Laos’ coach V. Sudramorthy attend a press conference on the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, November 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

BUKIT JALIL, Nov 11 — Although Malaysia may have had a good start in their Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign, head coach Tan Cheng Hoe will be not resting on his laurels.

After an opening day 1-0 victory over Cambodia, Malaysia take on Laos tomorrow night at Bukit Jalil Stadium with expectations high for a second win after the Laotians lost 3-0 to tournament favourites Vietnam.

“We’ve got to be sharper with our finishing,” said Cheng Hoe during the pre-match press conference at Bukit Jalil today.

“Laos are tactically sound and their players have good individual skills. I don’t want us to rush or be complacent when we are attacking as Laos are very good on the counter attack.”

Cheng Hoe was appointed as national head coach in December 2017 after guiding Kedah from 2014-2017. After earning promotion to the Malaysia Super League from the second tier Premier League, he inspired them to a Malaysia cup triumph in 2016.

He built his team based on an attacking game this time will be no different. When asked if he plays that style because the fans expect an entertaining game, he said:

“The expectations from the crowd is to play more on the offensive and to win matches, you need to score.

“I hope our guys can stick to the plan and show the same fighting spirit we showed against Cambodia.”

Meanwhile, Laos head coach V. Sundramoorthy identified four players which could pose a big threat to his team.

“The Zaqhuan twins, Mohamadou Sumareh and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha are the ones for us to watch,” said Moorthy.

“Apart from that, I think both teams are evenly matched and whomever turns up on the day will win.”