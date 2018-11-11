DPM denounces man who raped baby girl as ‘despicable’, demands justice

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaking during the Pergerakan Puteri Islam Malaysia national celebration in Cheras, November 11, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail expressed her horror today at the latest case of a nine-month-girl who died last week after being raped and sodomised while under care of her babysitter.

The deputy prime minister condemned the perpetrator as “despicable” and called for him to be hauled to court and justice meted.

“It is despicable I cannot comprehend why somebody would do that to a baby, even if he was tested positive on drugs.

“It is a heinous crime and raises the question on what has our humanity left us.

“This must be brought to justice and there should be a hefty penalty,” she told reporters after the closing ceremony of Pergerakan Puteri Islam Malaysia national celebration here.

The unnamed baby girl died last Friday at Serdang Hospital, two days after she was admitted with a fractured skull, bruises to her head, tears to her hymen and anus.

Police have arrested the 28-year-old babysitter and her 36-year-old husband for investigation. The man’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine.

Rape resulting in death under Section 376 (4) of the Penal Code sentences the death penalty by a trial judge upon conviction of an accused.

However, the Pakatan Harapan government had recently pledged to repeal any law with mandatory death sentences.

Dr Wan Azizah also commented on another case involving a children’s home in Temerloh, Pahang hit by allegations of widespread sexual and physical abuse. The home was sheltering seven girls and 22 boys.

She said the Welfare Department has stepped in and taken all 29 of the children at the home for medical examinations.

“All of the 29 students were rescued by JKM and they have all undergone thorough checks at the hospital and returned to their relatives,” she said, using the Malay initials for the department.

She added that two of the 29 are being sheltered by the department as they had no other kin to turn to.