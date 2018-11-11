PKR president suggests moles in Julau out to ruin party

Deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaking to the press during the Pergerakan Puteri Islam Malaysia national celebration in Cheras, November 11, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — PKR’s ongoing electoral nightmare, particularly in its Sarawak division of Julau, may be caused by “infiltrators” bent on destroying the ruling party, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The outgoing PKR president who is also deputy prime minister said the infiltrators could be “anyone”.

“We cannot deny that there may be infiltrators from anyone that came to ruin the party,” she told reporters after closing the Pergerakan Puteri Islam Malaysia national celebration here.

MORE TO COME