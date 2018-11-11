PKR polls chief says Julau vote on hold because cops have tablets

PKR election committee chief Datuk Rashid Din said results of its Julau division polls have been suspended. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — PKR has suspended the results of its Julau division polls after seven tablets used for voting have been seized by police, the party election committee (JPP) chief Datuk Rashid Din said today.

He said the delay may take several days as the party is not able to verify the results without the devices, The Malaysian Insight reported.

“We cannot confirm the results today or tomorrow as seven tablets are with the police. A total of 76 tablets were used for voting in Julau yesterday.

“We are waiting to see how we can get the results from the devices held by the police. We may have to wait a few days,” Rashid reportedly said

The PKR elections in the Julau division has been plagued by controversy, including claims of an alleged sudden increase in membership numbers and alleged malware on or purported hacking of the e-voting devices via anti-theft software Prey.

MORE TO COME