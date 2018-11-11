L'Oréal Paris brings glitter and glow to Holiday 2018 makeup

L'Oréal Paris presents the 'Starlight in Paris' limited-edition Holiday makeup collection. — Pictures courtesy of L'Oréal Paris

PARIS, Nov 11 — After being sidelined in favour of bold, vivid colours, glitter is making a comeback this Holiday season. L'Oréal Paris, for one, has plenty of sparkle in store with its limited-edition festive makeup collection called “Starlight in Paris.”

The Holiday season is the ideal time to ramp up shimmer and shine with glitter and pearlescent effects. Whether rocking disco, chic or high-glam looks, a touch of sparkle will round off any festive outfit to dazzling perfection this party season.

L'Oréal Paris is focusing on shine, reinterpreting a selection its makeup essentials with a dose of festive sparkle. From mascara to lipstick to eyeshadow, the collection is guaranteed to light up Holiday 2018. 'Glitter Eyeshadow' from the L'Oréal Paris 'Starlight in Paris' collection.

Shine on!

Channeling the current trend, the cosmetics giant presents “Star Drops Highlighting Drops,” bringing a shimmering golden glow to skin. For eyes, the brand revisits its iconic “Volume Million Lashes” mascara with a clear glittery top-coat. This is joined by holographic and metallic glitter versions of the brand's eyeliners.

Forget smokey eyes — this year it's all about sparkle for L'Oréal Paris with “Glitter Eyeshadow” infused with shimmering particles for a dazzling finish. “Stardust in Paris” is a glittery gold while “Purple Lights” is a sparkling purple. 'Star Drops' highlighting drops from the L'Oréal Paris 'Starlight in Paris' collection.

Bold lips

The famous L'Oréal Paris “Color Riche” lipstick gets a Holiday makeover in new shimmering and vibrant shades. Formulated using fine glittery particles, the lipsticks land in a shimmering but discreet nude, a glamorous and sophisticated red, and a bold purple hue, nodding to the colour of the year.

“Starlight in Paris” is a limited-edition collection landing in select L'Oréal Paris retailers and online this Holiday. — AFP-Relaxnews