Perak footballers get RM10,000 and land for Malaysia Cup triumph

Sultan Nazrin Shah (centre in yellow top) celebrating Pertak's Malaysia Cup success with football players and officials at Dataran Pavilion in Kuala Kangsar November 11, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 11 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced that state football players and officials will each receive RM10,000 and a plot of land for winning the Malaysia Cup.

Speaking to reporters at the Sultan of Perak Birthday Run at Dataran Pavillion here Ahmad Faizal said the incentives are from the state government.

“Apart from the incentives given by the Perak Football Association, the state government will also give extra incentives for the players as we promised,” he said.

“The State Lands and Mines Department has allocated the land and we will give all these incentives to the players as soon as possible,” he added.

Perak won the Malaysia Cup against Terengganu on October 27 following a penalty shootout (4-1) after a 3-3 draw at fulltime.

Earlier, about 7,000 people who participated in the fun run celebrated the Malaysia Cup victory with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Ahmad Faizal.

The crowd also celebrated the victory of the state hockey team, who won the Razak Cup, plus individual success of state athletes in the recent Malaysian Games (Sukma).

Both the Malaysia Cup and Razak Cup were displayed for the public at the Dataran Pavillion.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government will also give bonus to the state hockey players who emerged as Razak Cup champions.

“I can't make the announcement of the incentives today as we are yet to discuss this. We will discuss it in the next exco meeting,” he said.

Perak clinched the Razak Cup after beating Terengganu 3-1 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time last Sunday.