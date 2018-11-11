Sabah CM urges MASWings to rethink axing east coast routes

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, July 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, Nov 11 — The Sabah government has urged MASWings to reconsider its decision to stop servicing Kota Kinabalu-Tawau and Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan routes effective Jan 1 next year.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the decision was a matter of serious concern because of the importance of air transportation to the tourism sector in the state.

“I’m asking this decision to be reviewed because the tourism sector is very important to the state and it depend mainly on air transportation.

“Visitors come to several places in the state such as in Semporna and Lembah Danum in Lahad Datu that will take longer time if using land transportation,” he said when met by reporters of after a get-together with educators in Semporna here last night.

He was asked to comment on the MASWings’ decision last year that it would cease flying the two routes by next year.

In an unrelated matter, Mohd Shafie said the state government had always emphasised and focused on the importance of education in efforts to produce human capital to assist in the development of the state.

Mohd Shafie said the initial commitment made was to create the state Education and Innovation Ministry that focused on the education sector.

He said despite facing financial constraints to strengthen the education sector in Sabah, the state government was confident that it could be implemented and the important thing was to implement initial restructuring and to formulate several good initiatives. — Bernama