Perak Sultan joins 7,000 in his birthday run

Sultan Nazrin Shah (centre in yellow top) and Perak royal family members taking part in the Sultan of Perak Birthday Run in Kuala Kangsar November 11, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 11 — Sultan Nazrin Shah was among 7,000 people who participated in the Sultan of Perak Birthday Run at Dataran Pavillion here today.

The fun run started at 6.45am and saw participants in four categories — 15 kilometres, 10km, seven km and a 2.8km VVIP run for men and women.

Also joining the Perak Ruler in the VVIP category was his consort Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and their children Raja Datuk Seri Azlan Muzzaffar Shah and Raja Nazira Safya.

Other dignitaries who also took part were Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, his wife Datin Seri Nomee Ashikin and state officials.

The run was made merrier when it was also joined by the Malaysia Cup football champions led by coach Mehmet Durakovic, Razak Cup hockey champions and 2018 Malaysian Games athletes.

Sultan Nazrin flagged off the 15km, 10km and 7km, while the VVIP category was flagged off by his sister Raja Datuk Seri Yong Sofia.

The run was held in conjunction with Sultan Nazrin's birthday, which was celebrated on November 2.