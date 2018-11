KUANTAN, Nov 11 — Kampung Ulu Atok in Raub was hit by floods early today, forcing the evacuation of 107 people.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Kolonel (PA) Zainal Yusoff said the evacuation operation was undertaken at 2am and the victims, from 27 families, were being sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Atok.

Zainal said no victims were injured and that the police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Welfare Department were involved in the relief work. — Bernama