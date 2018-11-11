Kadir Jasin: Samurai bonds not to repay Malaysia’s debts

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin speaks at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 – The Samurai bonds or yen-denominated loans exceeding RM7 billion in value is not intended for the repayment of Malaysia’s existing loans, former veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said today.

Kadir noted that a country will find it easy to obtain loans both domestically and from abroad if there was confidence in its governance and good track record in terms of economic achievements.

Kadir said the reverse would be true if a country had poor track record or if the government had ulterior motives in taking loans such as in the case of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

He said that the success of Malaysia’s new leadership headed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in obtaining cheap credit from Japan in the form of Samurai bonds should be evaluated in the context of rebuilding confidence towards the country.

“If under the old government, we had massive borrowings and in ways that were very dubious, especially from China, now we succeed in obtaining special loans with very low interest rates,” he wrote in his column with local Malay daily Sinar Harian in his capacity as National Journalist Laureate.

Kadir, who is also Dr Mahathir’s media adviser, was referring to the agreement for the sale of the Samurai bonds with a 10-year maturity term and at an interest rate of 0.65 per cent to Malaysia.

“This is not a debt to repay debts but will be used to fund the education and transportation sector and exchange visits between Japan and Malaysia,” he added.

“In other context, the government may borrow from domestic and external sources at lower interest rates to repay the debts of the old government that were obtained at a high rate,” he added.

Kadir said the restructuring of the country’s debts will be among key challenges in the next few years as the government faces debts and liabilities of over RM1 trillion.

Dr Mahathir said last Friday that there were no strings attached by the Japanese government to the yen-denominated loan, which he said would be used for development projects or to repay the country’s existing loans.