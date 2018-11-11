Malay community’s survival our priority, not shareholders, Utusan editors say

The editors of Utusan Malaysia declared that their priority is to protect the interests of Malays. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Continuing its recent bold moves to disengage itself from its Umno owners, the editors of Utusan Malaysia declared today that its priority is to protect the interests of Malays rather than that of its shareholders.

In an editorial under the collective pseudonym Awang Selamat, the editors of highlighted its history as the country’s oldest Malay daily, and asserted its desire to voice the “dignity” of Malaysia’s largest demographic group.

“Utusan will continue to be the Malays’ tongue to uphold the Malays’ dignity even if it is itself sometimes wounded by Malays.

“Utusan will not be fearful, sulk, flee or be terrified by any threat from any mercenary leaders that wish to destroy this institution.

“What is important to Utusan is not the personal interest of its editors or shareholders, but what is more important is that the future survival of Malays becomes a priority,” it said in its weekend edition Mingguan Malaysia.

Awang Selamat claimed Utusan Malaysia’s founder Yusof Ishak believed that the paper did not belong to any individual or party, but to the Malay community.

The editorial said Utusan Malaysia’s struggle preceded Umno and was allegedly once described by Umno founder Datuk Onn Jaafar as the catalyst for the Malay movement that eventually led to Umno’s 1946 birth.

Awang Selamat also cited the late former prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein as having said that Utusan Malaysia had became a heirloom for the Malays that should be maintained as an institution and as a symbol of the Malays’ capability to be independent.

Awang Selamat — which revealed that its post have changed hands over 10 times in history — said it could come and go, but urged that the paper not be sacrificed for personal interest and prayed that it would continue to be the Malays’ platform and voice.

In a separate piece, Awang Selamat also apologised to all Umno members if they felt its editorial last week — especially on former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak — was rude or considered excessive.

“Don’t let it be because of Awang, Utusan becomes a victim through the boycott and dismantling of this Malay institution that is almost 80 years old,” it said.

Utusan Malaysia recently carried an unusual editorial accusing Najib of stealing funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad and demanded his apology for misleading the party.