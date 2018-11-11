Show us who ‘hacked’ the system, PKR’s Zuraida challenges party polls chief

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during the 'Malaysia: A New Dawn' forum in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The head of PKR’s women’s wing has rubbished allegations that the party’s electronic voting tablets were “hacked” and injected with malware that compromised the results of its ongoing internal leadership elections.

Zuraida Kamaruddin said the purported malware is actually a “well known” anti-theft protection software called Prey, adding that only the party’s election committee, better known by its Malay initials JPP, held the key to downloaded and installed anything into the tablets as the administrator.

“Rashid Din claims the system was hacked. Again, it is very easy to trace who ‘hacked’ or tampered with the system. It has to be a JPP administrator who has the password to access the system.

“Each time this person enters the system, the information of the ‘event’ is recorded in the system’s Log File. Rashid Din must reveal to us the information (forensics) in this Log File,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Zuraida demanded Rashid and the JPP publicly release the information on who downloaded and registered the software and also accessed the system later to “manipulate” the information contained within the tablets.

Doing so would prevent further mistrust and rumours from spreading, the Ampang PKR chief added.

Prominent tech blogger Keith Rozario had debunked the malware claim yesterday, explaining in a series of Twitter posts what the software is and how it works.

Prey is an anti-theft software, which is perfectly legitimate.



It’s not malware.



It belongs to a category of apps called Mobile-device-Management. Typically deployed on corporate devices like smartphones to allow the corporation to control them. Yes, control them! — Keith Rozario (@keithrozario) November 10, 2018

PKR is the first political party in the country to introduce electronic voting though tablets, enabling all its members instead of just delegates from each division to choose their leader.

However, the process has been fraught with allegations of tampering over the electoral rolls, resulting in reelections being called in several divisions, most notably Julau in Sarawak.

The most intense battle is for the position of deputy president, currently held by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is being challenged closely by Rafizi Ramli.