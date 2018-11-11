Tiny toys that will make great stocking fillers this Christmas

Polly Pocket Go Tiny! Room Playlet. — Picture courtesy of Mattel

NEW YORK, Nov 11 — With Christmas just weeks away, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Hamleys have all released their predictions of what are set to be the hottest toys of the year. Here we round up some of the most minuscule tiny toys that will make great little stocking fillers this Christmas.

Polly Pocket Go Tiny! Room Playset

Tiny Polly Pocket is back and set to be more popular than ever this year. With the Go Tiny! Room Playset set kids can explore the Polly doll room with their pocket-sized friend, finding hidden secrets and surprises, such as a concert stage in the desk and a car in the bed. Kids can also go on new adventures with PollyTM on her skateboard, tiny SUV (Secret Utility Vehicle) or quadcopter.

Age four years plus.

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle.

Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle

The Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle will give kids the chance to build a classic miniature ship in a bottle but in a new fun way. Follow the instructions to complete the ship, which comes with its own captain's quarters, cannons, masts, crow's nest and printed sails, and housing it inside the Lego brick-built bottle. Once finished kids can proudly present it on its own display stand.

Age 10 years plus.

Lost Kitties Blind Box Multipack.

Lost Kitties Blind Box Multipack

The Lost Kitties Blind Box Multipack includes five of the popular Lost Kitties figures, but all hidden away in a soft, moldable material. Once kids have found the Lost Kitties, the material can then be shaped into accessories for the miniature cats. There is also a collector's guide so kids can collect them all, with 20 kittens to collect in total from Series 1.

Age five years plus.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Neon Nightglow 12-Pack Egg Carton with Season 4 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Neon Nightglow 12-Pack Egg Carton with Season 4 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles

Exclusive to Amazon, the Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Neon Nightglow 12-Pack Egg Carton gives kids the chance to add to their Hatchimals collection with new miniature glow-in-the-dark characters. To hatch the new Neon Nightglow Hatchimals kids just need to rub the Hatchimals egg until the purple heart turns pink, before gently cracking open the shell to find out which color they have inside. Kids can then place the neon-colored Hatchimals on a light to watch them glow.

Twisty Petz 4-Pack Pandas and Puppies Collectible Jewelry Set for Kids.

Twisty Petz 4-Pack Pandas and Puppies Collectible Jewelry Set for Kids

Kids can get creative making their own bracelet with the tiny Twisty Petz animals. The 4-Pack Pandas and Puppies Collectible Jewelry Set for Kids includes four of the toy animals made from sparkling gems which can be connected together to make a bracelet. Kids can choose from a puppy, kitty, panda or a unicorn and accessorize their bracelet with the charm included.

Age 4 years plus.

US$19.99 — AFP-Relaxnews