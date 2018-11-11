Foyth goes from zero to hero as Spurs beat Crystal Palace

Tottenham’s Juan Foyth scores their first goal against Crystal Palace during their Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, November 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 11 — Juan Foyth banished the memory of his nightmare Premier League debut to score Tottenham Hotspur’s only goal in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace yesterday.

One week after the 20-year-old Argentine defender conceded two penalties in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, he bravely headed home a rebound in the 66th minute as Spurs registered a seventh successive league win over Palace.

“The first half was difficult but the most important thing is we win,” said Foyth.

“I think the two penalties I conceded against Wolves, I have to learn from. I’ve worked in training but these two penalties helped me with experience.”

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with Foyth’s performance after keeping faith with his centre half despite his unfortunate start.

“It’s fantastic for Foyth,” he said. “His performance today was fantastic. He played so well. He needs to learn and keep improving but he is a very good prospect for us.”

The omens were not good for Palace before kickoff when Wilfried Zaha, without whom they seldom win, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Spurs also suffered an injury when Kieran Trippier appeared to sprain his thigh early on and was replaced by Serge Aurier, who provided the brightest moment of a poor first half with a dangerous cross that Dele Alli and Lucas both failed to convert.

Spurs upped the tempo in the second half although they created few chances beyond Foyth’s winner and suffered another injury when Erik Lamela left the field streaming with blood after being accidentally kicked in the face.

Palace should have equalised in injury time when Alexander Sorloth found space in the area but could only shoot straight at Hugo Lloris.

The defeat means Palace, who have had a punishing run of fixtures, are experiencing their worst home start to a season for 21 years, with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

“It’s been a terrible run for us at the moment — we’re playing a lot of the big boys,” said keeper Wayne Hennessy. “We need to do better when we return from international duty.”

The win moved fourth-placed Spurs level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool, who both play on Sunday. — Reuters