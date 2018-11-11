Anwar confident of fulfilling all PD campaign promises

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim greets supporters in Port Dickson September 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Nov 10 — Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed confidence that he will be able to fulfil all the promises he made during his campaign for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election last month, including the promise to improve the local economy.

Anwar, who is PKR de facto leader, said he had convened a meeting with Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to make the aspiration a reality.

“I have discussed with them the plan to take the local economy, hotel and manufacturing industries, as well as education sector in Port Dickson to greater heights,” he said at the 38th anniversary celebration of Port Dickson Toh Clan Association in Lukut here tonight.

Also present were Negri Sembilan State Assembly Deputy Speaker M. Ravi and Port Dickson Toh Clan Association chairman Associate Professor Datuk Dr Toh Kian Kok.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Port Dickson was getting more and more popular around the world since he won the by-election.

“I like the fact that Port Dickson is now popular around the world. Even the President of Turkey (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) called and congratulated me for being elected as Port Dickson Member of Parliament.

“In my recent interview with BBC and Bloomberg, the name Port Dickson was also mentioned. So the whole world knows it (Port Dickson) now,” he added. — Bernama