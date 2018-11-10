DPM: Indian community will not be left behind

Deputy Prime Minister Datin Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the Indian community will not be left behind as this would result in the whole Malaysian community to become unbalanced. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Indian community will not be left behind as this would result in the whole Malaysian community to become unbalanced, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the government looked at the implementation of the social reforms agenda as a struggle for the betterment of the needy group including the Indian community so that no individual was left behind in the mainstream of development.

“We are committed to carrying out reforms. Our reformation agenda encompasses various aspects particularly in the government administration, political, economy and social systems.

“At the tabling of the Mid-Term Review by the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and tabling of the 2019 Budget by Finance Minister (Lim Guan Eng), the government was determined and committed to implement the reformation agenda,”she said in her keynote address at the Deepavali Open House of the Public Service Centre for the Pandan Parliamentary Constituency at the Kompleks Muhibbah Taman Nirwana, Ampang, near here tonight.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government was aware that the implementation of the reformation agenda for the betterment of the people and country would take time, but she was confident the solid support of the people and the determination of the members of the new government administration would bring about positive results.

In conjunction with the Deepavali celebration this year, she hoped the festivities would further strengthen the relationship and bond between all the people.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, pointed out that the noble sentiments and cooperation between the various races in the country must be maintained because they formed the pillar of strength for Malaysia which has become an example to the world.

“Deepavali also reminds us to assist, and give a ray of life to the needy group so that no one is left behind.

“In order to achieve this objective, the government had allocated RM100 million specifically to support the Indian community in the 2019 Budget and an allocation of RM50 million provided for the development and improvement of the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) throughout the country,” she said.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah who is also the Member of Parliament for Pandan presented a contribution in the form of daily necessities and cash aid to 20 needy individuals. — Bernama