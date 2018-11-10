Tweed takes center stage in Balmain x Mytheresa collection

The luxury fashion platform Mytheresa.com has joined forces with the Balmain fashion house on a women's clothing capsule featuring metallic tweed creations. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

LONDON, Nov 10 — The online designer ready-to-wear and accessories retailer, Mytheresa, has notched up another major collaboration. This time, the firm has partnered exclusively with the Balmain fashion house, helmed by creative director Olivier Rousteing, on a chic and sexy winter collection.

This 10-piece womenswear capsule reinterprets Balmain classics with a glamorous twist. In the spirit of the latest Balmain collection, several pieces in the capsule are cut from a silver-white metallic tweed fabric and come finished with golden details and trims.

The collection includes a fitted blazer — a Balmain signature — two mini-skirts, a sweater, a printed cotton top and several dresses. Prices range from €195 (RM1,057) to €1,790 (RM9,707). — AFP-Relaxnews