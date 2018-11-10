Media: China’s import expo logs US$57.8b of deals

China’s President Xi Jinping is seen on a big screen in the media centre as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2018. — Picture by Johannes Eisele/Pool via Reuters

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 — Around US$57.83 billion (RM241.9 billion) worth of deals were today today.

The November 5-10 CIIE, which brings thousands of foreign companies together with Chinese buyers in a bid to demonstrate the importing potential of the world’s second-biggest economy, closed today.

Deals for intelligence and high-end equipment were set to total US$16.46 billion, while those for consumer electronics and home appliances were around US$4.33 billion, the paper said on its official Twitter-like Weibo site.

Sales agreed for the automobile sector goods hit US$11.99 billion, while clothing and consumer goods inked US$3.37 billion, and food and agricultural products made US$12.68 billion, the paper said.

In addition, US$5.76 billion worth of medical devices and medical care goods were sold, the paper added.

The trade expo is designed to demonstrate goodwill amid mounting frictions with the United States and others. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower tariffs, broaden market access and import more from overseas. — Reuters