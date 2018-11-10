‘Kleptocrats’, documentary on 1MDB scandal, opens at NY fest

Foliage partly covers a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, July 3, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A US documentary on Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal premiered at the 2018 DOC NYC festival yesterday.

Like the Billion Dollar Whale book, however, The Kleptocrats puts added emphasis on the role of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho in the corruption scandal spanning at least 10 countries.

It tracks Low’s movements as he crisscrosses the world between Malaysia and Hollywood, playing up his lavish lifestyle that led to his playboy image.

Directors Sam Hobkinson and Havana Marking also included interviews with Malaysian personalities such as MP Tony Pua and Maria Chin Abdullah to help convey the damage the scandal wrought on Malaysia.

The documentary is jointly produced by Rubber Ducky Productions and Roast Beef Productions.

Since 2010, DOC NYC has been annual documentary festival held in New York City and is now the largest of its kind in the US.