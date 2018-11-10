Spice Girls add new tour dates as fans snap up tickets

File photo of the Spice Girls performing during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 10 — Best-selling 90s girl band the Spice Girls added extra dates to their UK tour today after fans from around the world raced to buy tickets when they went on sale.

The band — minus “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham, now a fashion designer — originally announced six dates in 2019, including a finale at Wembley Stadium in London.

But after a flood of interest when tickets went on sale online, they added several more dates, including more at Wembley, Britain’s biggest venue.

“Thank you everyone for such an amazing reaction, so excited to see you,” the official @SpiceGirls twitter account said.

On social media, many fans shared their joy at being able to see once again a band they loved in childhood, with one typical Twitter user posting: “My 12-year-old self is freaking out.”

But others expressed frustration after spending hours online without getting through, and at seeing tickets at inflated prices swiftly appear on resale sites.

The Spice Girls stormed to worldwide fame in 1996 after the release of their first single “Wannabe”, spreading their message of girl power.

They went on to sell 85 million albums worldwide.

Only two of their 11 singles failed to reach number one on the British charts, while their first three singles all hit the US top five.

The five-piece split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007.

They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and also collaborated then for the launch of the Spice Girls musical “Viva Forever!”. — AFP