Ideologies contrary to true Islamic teachings should be curbed, Sabah CM says

File photo of Sabah Chief Minister, Mohd Shafie Apdal in Kota Kinabalu, July 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, Nov 10 — The spread of ideologies contrary to the true teachings of Islam in Sabah should be dealt with amicably, to strengthen peace and harmony in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said to that end, Muslim preachers should carry out their responsibilities well, to avoid the state from being embroiled in upheavals such as those plaguing certain countries in the Middle East.

“I’m worried if there are too many sects or teachings here, it will affect our unity, it will not bring good,” he said.

He said this during the 1440H/2018 Semporna District-level Ma’al Hijrah celebration here today.

Mohd Shafie said it was the differences between the beliefs and schools of thought that were not according to the true teachings of Islam that caused rifts among Muslims.

“We need to take heed of what has happened out there so that it (the situation) does not repeat here. We need to respect each other and help others,” he said.

Hence, he said, the multiracial society in the state should cultivate unity, regardless of religion, status and rank, as well as promote love and mutual respect to create a life of peace and harmony.

During the event, Mohd Shafie also presented donations to 90 recipients, comprising single mothers, senior citizens, poor students and orphans. — Bernama