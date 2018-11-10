Maszlee: Finance Ministry agrees with proposal to continue book voucher scheme

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Finance Ministry has agreed with the proposal for the book voucher scheme for eligible tertiary students at the higher learning institutions to be continued. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — The Finance Ministry has agreed with the proposal for the book voucher scheme for eligible tertiary students at the higher learning institutions (IPTs) in the country to be continued.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the matter was agreed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday and it was also supported by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Maszlee said the Finance Ministry agreed to look at the proposal which aimed at helping to reduce the financial burden of the students at IPTs.

“I have brought this matter at the Cabinet meeting yesterday which was the first meeting after the 2019 Budget was tabled on Nov 2.

“The Prime Minister has also expressed his view that assistance such as the scheme needs to continue,” he said in a statement here today.

Maszlee also expressed his appreciation to the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister’s support to give the proposal due consideration, in order to help students at IPTs.

“We hope there will be exciting news in the near future regarding this proposal,” he said.

He also said the proposal was in line with the promise to ensure the welfare of IPTs students would be safeguarded. — Bernama