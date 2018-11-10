Tengku Amir chides ‘rude’ FAS officials for refusing to meet him

Football Association of Selangor (FAS) president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre) speaks during a news conference in Shah Alam November 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 10 — Football Association of Selangor (FAS) president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is disappointed with some of his officials for refusing to meet him to resolve issues faced by the body.

“Twice I’ve called them since October to come to the palace but they were rude and did not come.

“I even sent them letters but to no avail. How many times are we going to call them?” he said at a press conference at Istana Mestika here today.

Tengku Amir, who is also the Raja Muda of Selangor, was commenting on the action of several association members who organised an extraordinary general meeting to elect new committee members for the parent body last Thursday.

“It (organising the EGM) was just to create chaos to grab posts, play politics and we don’t have time for such things.

“This EGM is not valid because it did not follow the statutes. I did not consent to what happened (at the EGM),” he said.

Asked if he would take any disciplinary action against those involved, Tengku Amir said he would refer to FAS’ procedures before making any decisions.

“What’s important is that we must adhere to the FAS status, discuss with our lawyers and FAS and follow the procedures.

“But our focus now is to find sponsors, convince them to come aboard and repair FAS’ image,” he said.

Tengku Amir also said that he did not take seriously demands by certain parties that he stepped down as FAS president.

“I will continue to be with FAS. My desire is to be with FAS. I don’t want to waste time on issues like this I want to shift my focus back to football,” he added.

At the EGM, all committee members, including the president, deputy president, vice-presidents and 13 exco members, were returned unopposed for the 2017-2021 term. — Bernama