Dr M to be conferred honorary Doctor of Laws by NUS on Nov 13, says Singapore ministry

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Laws by his alma mater, the National University of Singapore during his official visit to Singapore beginning Nov 12.

In a statement today, Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Dr Mahathir will make an official visit to the republic for two days at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The conferment will be held on the second day of his visit.

On the first day, Dr Mahathir will attend a Welcoming Ceremony, call on President Halimah Yacob, and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the statement.

The Ministry said Lee and his wife will host an official lunch in honour of Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

An orchid will also be named after Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah, said the Ministry.

On the next day, Dr Mahathir will be hosted to lunch by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Dr Mahathir will be accompanied by Dr Siti Hasmah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and senior officials. — Bernama