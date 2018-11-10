Just throw away that manifesto, Najib tells Pakatan

Datuk Seri Najib Razak derided Pakatan Harapan for breaking another election pledge today and told the pact to stop pretending that it will honour the remainder. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Former Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak derided Pakatan Harapan for breaking another election pledge today and told the pact to stop pretending that it will honour the remainder.

He was commenting on PPBM policy and strategy chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s proposal for PH to replace its current manifesto with the 11th Malaysia Plan midterm review and the 2019 Budget Report.

“Official: The PH manifesto may now be thrown away,” he wrote on Facebook.

Wan Saiful made the suggestion after he disclosed that the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) cannot currently afford to honour PH’s election pledge to defer study loan repayments for borrowers earning below RM4,000 a month.

Wan Saiful is the chairman of PTPTN.

Today, Education Minister Maszlee Malik also said the Cabinet has agreed to “amend” the University and University Colleges Act that the pact had promised to repeal in its manifesto.

PH has also said it will not honour its pledge to abolish highway tolls.